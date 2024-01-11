Girl Found Injured On Road In Delhi, Attempt To Murder Case Filed

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) A 19-year-old girl was found in an injured condition on a road in east Delhi, an official said on Thursday, adding that she was rushed to a hospital by a police team and an attempt to murder has been filed.

Sharing the details, the official said at around 9 a.m. a police control room (PCR) call was received at the Mayur Vihar police station regarding an injured girl lying near Chilla Village Fire Brigade Office.

Acting on the inputs, a police team reached the spot where one girl was found with injuries on body, she was immediately shifted to the LBS Hospital.

"During the course of enquiry, the identity of the girl was revealed as Poorva, a resident of Chilla Village," said a senior police official.

After administering first-aid she was referred to the LNJP Hospital by the treating doctor.

"She is currently undergoing treatment, her family has been informed. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is on," said the official.

