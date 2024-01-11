Socialvoice.Ai Announces The Appointment Of Fergal Lennon To The Position Of Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SocialVoice announces the appointment of Fergal Lennon to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Lennon will lead the execution the company's strategy and vision to become the leading provider of social video and voice insights to brands and agencies globally.Lennon is a proven entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience as CEO leader of growth organisations. Most recently he successfully led a team to exit with MBO Partners. Lennon is co-owner and non-executive director of Contracting PLUS. He is a chartered accountant and started his career in Auditing with Price Waterhouse Coopers in London.Allen ONeill, co-Founder of SocialVoice, commented:"We are thrilled to welcome Fergal as the new CEO of our company. His extensive track record as a successful entrepreneur and leader of growth-focused enterprises, positions him as a driving force for our company's future. Fergal brings a wealth of knowledge that will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success and growth. Having a strong financial background, he brings solid stewardship of the operating costs of the business. We look forward to a new era under his leadership, confident in his ability to steer our organisation toward even greater heights”.About SocialVoice:SocialVoice is patent protected AI technology that's been created to protect and enhance the success of influencer led campaigns. Agencies and brands need to get inside video to analyse everything an influencer's ever said to truly trust that the influencer will add value to a campaign. Before SocialVoice, it was impossible to achieve this at speed, scale or with confidence. Today, they use SocialVoice's AI solution to analyse every video, every frame, word by spoken-word and receive the data they need within a simple to understand Influencer Integrity Report.Now, SocialVoice's users have absolute confidence that they are recruiting the right influencers, for each campaign, every time.

