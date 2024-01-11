Jobma And TRAFFIT Announce Integration For Faster And Easier Hiring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma , an AI-powered video interviewing platform, today announced its new integration partnership with TRAFFIT , a collaborative recruitment platform for recruiters and candidates, allowing for faster and easier hiring.Jobma says the integration between the recruitment platform and the virtual interviewing platform frees up valuable time and resources for recruiters who can now create an exceptional experience for candidates with eye-catching job posts and career pages and enjoy improved collaboration among team members. Additionally, recruiters will be able to assess candidates efficiently with AI-powered remarks, evaluate interview results, and collaborate within a single, integrated system.By integrating with TRAFFIT, Jobma strengthens its commitment to fairness and equity in hiring, as TRAFFIT's AI features nicely complement ethical AI features in Jobma that combat unconscious bias in the hiring process.“We're excited to partner with TRAFFIT,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“Our innovative video interviewing platform combined with TRAFFIT's collaborative platform will help employers create an exceptional experience for candidates and hire the right people fast.”Adrian Wolak, CEO and founder of TRAFFIT, said "I was thrilled to see TRAFFIT and Jobma joining forces! Many companies still prefer conducting virtual interviews - even after the pandemic. Jobma is giving them a great tool supporting it and guaranteeing even a 52% reduction in hiring costs. Combined with TRAFFIT features, it's the perfect toolkit for remote hiring".The partnership between Jobma and TRAFFIT marks a significant milestone for both companies, bringing together two trusted platforms in the industry to deliver an unmatched experience for recruiters and candidates.Jobma helps organizations improve the quality of hires, reduce time-to-hire, and drive growth. It's used by 3,000+ customers in over 50 countries and is available in 16 languages.About TRAFFITTRAFFIT is a cloud-based essential recruiting toolkit for growing business needs. It allows you to create eye-catching jobs in minutes and make candidates apply. It supports job board posting, sourcing on LinkedIn, awesome career pages, AI, and more! With TRAFFIT, you get the quality candidates you need to hire every time.About JobmaJobma is a cloud-based virtual interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using one-way video and audio interviews, share assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its AI features, easy-to-use interface, and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.For more information about Jobma and integrations, visit or contact ...Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

