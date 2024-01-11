Chad's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chadians Abroad and International Cooperation in the Republic of Chad Mahamat Saleh Annadif met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Chad Talib bin Mohammed Al Mankhas.

Bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

