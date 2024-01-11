The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School Of Technology (MEST Africa) Is Now Accepting Applications For The Class Of 2025

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa) ( ), a leader in tech entrepreneurship training in Africa, announces the opening of applications for the

Class of 2025. This 12 month, fully sponsored program, based in Accra, offers a unique training program to help budding entrepreneurs transform their ideas into viable startup businesses through various modules including software development, go-to-market strategies, sales strategies, UI/UX Design, communications and more.

The one year training program is designed to make interested candidates ready to pitch their startup ideas for funding and launch businesses that solve local and global problems through software technology.

Participants will benefit from an extensive curriculum and mentorship by industry leaders and international experts, culminating in the chance to secure

seed funding and business incubation for their tech/software startup. MEST's impact is evident in its training of more than a 1000 entrepreneurs and over 90 funded startups across the continent, a testament to its commitment to nurturing pan-African tech talent.

"Our mission at MEST is to empower the next generation of African tech innovators," said Emily Fiagbedzi, Director of the MEST Training Program. "The Class of 2025 presents an exciting opportunity to nurture and elevate the brightest minds, equipping them with the skills and resources needed to drive impactful change across the continent through their tech startups."

Applicants must hold a degree from a reputable University or Technical College or demonstrate equivalent experience. Entrepreneurial or corporate work experience, coupled with a fervent passion for launching a software company in Africa, is what will truly place the candidate in a unique position to be successful in this opportunity. Additionally, candidates should showcase exceptional soft skills, including leadership qualities and effective communication abilities.

Application Deadline: March 18, 2024

Final Interviews: April & May 2024 in Accra, Lagos, Dakar, Nairobi, and Johannesburg (exact dates to be confirmed later) Training Program Commencement: August 2024 in Accra, Ghana

About MEST:

MEST is an African-wide software and entrepreneurship training program, seed fund, and incubator helping to launch technology startups across the continent. Founded in Ghana in 2008 by serial entrepreneur Jorn Lyseggen, MEST is a 12-month program that provides critical skills training in software development, business, and communications to Africa's burgeoning tech talent. MEST provides seed funding for the best ideas coming out of the program and continues to support the growth and development of its portfolio companies.

MEST is fully funded by the Meltwater Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Norwegian company Meltwater; a global leader in social and media intelligence headquartered in San Francisco.

