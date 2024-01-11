Mobiloitte Group, Annual Awards Ceremony, Powered By Gyan Batua!

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 6, 2024 : The Mobiloitte Group of Companies hosted its Annual Awards Ceremony on January 6th, 2024, in a celebration that brought together the brilliance of its teams from across the world.



All awards were blockchain-based, powered by Gyan Batua, a platform that Incentivizes and Celebrates skills through Blockchain & AI. The event marked significant achievements of its employees and was attended by senior dignitaries from the Health, Education, and IT sectors.



The event recognized outstanding contributions through 7 distinct award categories, celebrating the dedication and innovation of Mobiloitte's employees across the domains and verticals. The ceremony, reflecting Mobiloitte's global presence in India (Delhi, Pune), the UK, Singapore, the USA, and South Africa, was a convergence of cultural diversity and technological innovation.



In a captivating keynote speech, Dr. S N Harsh, esteemed Director of Mobiloitte, eloquently emphasized the critical importance of fostering a cohesive and ethical work culture within the organization. He highlighted how such a culture is the cornerstone for nurturing innovation and achieving sustainable growth. Dr. Harsh also stressed the significance of maintaining a global outlook in today's interconnected world, underlining that understanding and embracing diverse perspectives is crucial for any forward-thinking company. His insightful address resonated with the audience, underscoring the values that are integral to Mobiloitte's continued success

and its vision for the future."





The Mobiloitte Group's annual awards ceremony was a celebration that went beyond geographical boundaries, reflecting the company's global ethos and commitment to excellence. With a clear vision for the future and a strong foothold in key international markets, Mobiloitte is poised for continued growth and innovation in the coming years.



About: Mobiloitte is a leading full-service software development company, specializing in Blockchain, Metaverse, AI, IoT, Mobile, Web, Gaming, Cloud, and more, with a robust presence in India, the UK, Singapore, the USA, and South Africa.





