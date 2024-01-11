Azerbaijani Media Prioritizes Thwarting Information Attacks During Election - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Thwarting
information threats and preventing a vacuum of reliable and timely
information stood with the priorities of Azerbaijani media during
the election, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency
Ahmad Ismayilov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a meeting on equal campaigning options and
the basics of the activities of media subjects in Azerbaijan's
early presidential election.
"Anticipating big events in Azerbaijan, we have often witnessed
an increase in the activities of groups contaminating Azerbaijan's
information field and the activation of unprofessional and
politicized elements aiming to negatively impact the country's
image," the official noted.
"The use of information and communication technologies for such
objectives is deplorable, and it must be addressed. All attempts to
confuse public opinion must be uncovered in a timely manner," he
pointed out.
"Taking into account these factors, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted that "Azerbaijani journalists who
have made a worthy contribution to the mobilization of our society
for the sake of patriotism, national consciousness, and higher
goals have to demonstrate their loyalty to these principles, uphold
the interests of Azerbaijan's statehood at a time when campaigns
based on fake and false information have intensified at the global
level, and protect the right of our citizens to obtain complete and
correct information. Journalists should continue to work with all
their might for the progress of our society," Ismayilov
reminded.
"We believe that Azerbaijani media, guided by these valuable
recommendations from the head of the state, will once again
demonstrate a high level of professionalism in covering the
electoral process," he added.
An early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President
Ilham Aliyev.
