               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Establishes Polling Stations In Khankendi, Askeran, Aghdara, Khojaly - CEC


1/11/2024 5:24:10 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Polling stations have been established in Khankendi, Askeran, Aghdara, and Khojaly, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting on the possibilities of equal election campaigning and the basics of the activities of media subjects in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"We have already established a polling station in Khankendi. The stations we establish in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation should serve as an example for the stations established in other places. Since they have just been set up, they may have certain shortcomings," Panahov added.

Will be updated

MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107708348

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search