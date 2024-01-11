Azerbaijan Establishes Polling Stations In Khankendi, Askeran, Aghdara, Khojaly - CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Polling stations have been established in Khankendi, Askeran, Aghdara, and Khojaly, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting on the possibilities of equal election campaigning and the basics of the activities of media subjects in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"We have already established a polling station in Khankendi. The stations we establish in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation should serve as an example for the stations established in other places. Since they have just been set up, they may have certain shortcomings," Panahov added.

