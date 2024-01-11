Azerbaijan Establishes Polling Stations In Khankendi, Askeran, Aghdara, Khojaly - CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Polling stations
have been established in Khankendi, Askeran, Aghdara, and Khojaly,
said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir
Panahov, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a meeting on the possibilities of equal
election campaigning and the basics of the activities of media
subjects in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan.
"We have already established a polling station in Khankendi. The
stations we establish in the territories liberated from Armenian
occupation should serve as an example for the stations established
in other places. Since they have just been set up, they may have
certain shortcomings," Panahov added.
Will be updated
