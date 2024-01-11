               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakh Ambassador To Iran Dismissed, Receives New Appointment


1/11/2024 5:24:10 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran Askhat Orazbay has been dismissed from his position, Trend reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the relevant decree.

Askhat Orazbay was assigned as Kazakhstan's ambassador to Iran on January 10, 2019.

By another decree signed by Tokayev, Orazbay was appointed chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

Orazbay previously held the post of ambassador to Indonesia and the Philippines.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107708347

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search