Kazakh Ambassador To Iran Dismissed, Receives New Appointment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Ambassador of
Kazakhstan to Iran Askhat Orazbay has been dismissed from his
position, Trend reports.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the relevant
decree.
Askhat Orazbay was assigned as Kazakhstan's ambassador to Iran
on January 10, 2019.
By another decree signed by Tokayev, Orazbay was appointed
chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for
Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).
Orazbay previously held the post of ambassador to Indonesia and
the Philippines.
