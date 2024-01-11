Kazakh Ambassador To Iran Dismissed, Receives New Appointment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran Askhat Orazbay has been dismissed from his position, Trend reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the relevant decree.

Askhat Orazbay was assigned as Kazakhstan's ambassador to Iran on January 10, 2019.

By another decree signed by Tokayev, Orazbay was appointed chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

Orazbay previously held the post of ambassador to Indonesia and the Philippines.

