Azerbaijan Press Council To Set Up Hotline On Presidential Election Day - Chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11.
Council will set up a hotline on election day, said Chairman of the
Press Council Rashad Mejid during a meeting on the possibilities of
equal election campaigning and the basics of the activities of
media subjects in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan,
Trend reports,
According to the chairman, Azerbaijani media have great
experience in election-related aspects. A new era has come, noted
Mejid, citing President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
"New principles of national ideologies should be developed. A
great burden falls on the shoulders of our press as well. I express
my gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who recently
highly appreciated the hard work of journalists. Media, as in
previous years, will play an important role in the history of our
nation. There is a long-standing cooperation between the Central
Election Commission (CEC) and the Press Council", Mejid said.
He emphasized that the media will take part in the election
scheduled for February 7 with great responsibility, playing a
significant role in the history of the Azerbaijani people.
"It is undeniable that some candidates will be compromised on
social media. The professional media should take a stand in such
cases. The establishment of a hotline in the Press Council on the
day of the election, as well as the observation of council members
at various polling stations, will be carried out during this
election as well. After some time, February 7 will be one of the
most beautiful celebrations of our nation. Let the whole world see
that the Azerbaijani people are not indifferent to the election
process," Mejid said.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in the country on February 7, 2024.
