Azerbaijan's Media Plays Distinct Role In Elections - Member Of CEC


1/11/2024 5:24:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The role of Azerbaijani media in the elections is very specific, Member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Fuad Javadov remarked this during his address at the session devoted to the possibility of equal election campaigning and the fundamentals of media activity at the extraordinary presidential elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Javadov stated that media involvement in the electoral process starts, once the polls are announced.

"The media is involved in some form of pre-election promotion. One of the variables directly influencing electoral activity is the information that the media receives during an election," Javadov added.

