Head Of Azerbaijan's CEC Counts Number Of Accredited Poll Monitors


1/11/2024 5:24:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Over 17,500 observers have been accredited to date, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

"We will do our best to ensure that international structures will definitely attend and monitor the election," he said.

Will be updated

