Head Of Azerbaijan's CEC Counts Number Of Accredited Poll Monitors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Over 17,500
observers have been accredited to date, said Chairman of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.
"We will do our best to ensure that international structures
will definitely attend and monitor the election," he said.
Will be updated
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107708344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.