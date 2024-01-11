CEC Recaps Key Campaigning Curbs During Presidential Poll In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The law outlines
the spectrum of subjects that cannot engage in campaigning;
additionally, there are prohibitions on agitators and news
organizations, said Member of the Central Election Commission (CEC)
of Azerbaijan Fuad Javadov during a meeting on the possibilities of
equal election campaigning and the basics of the activities of
media subjects in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
The law precisely defines the subjects that cannot be campaigned
on. Foreign media, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and
structures in Azerbaijan cannot campaign if a foreign firm owns 30
percent or more of their capital. At the same time, there are
restrictions on agitators and media organizations.
He observed that the media, rather than candidates, participates
in election campaigning in some capacity.
"Media participation in the election process starts shortly
after the announcement of the election," Javadov said.
"The information disseminated by the media during the election
is one of the factors directly influencing electoral activity. At
the same time, once the campaign starts, the media are prohibited
from campaigning for a chosen candidate," Javadov added.
He reminded that the campaigning process will end on February 6,
2024, and citizens will have only one day to decide for whom to
vote.
"It is not permitted to begin the campaign before the designated
day. Citizens under the age of 18 are also prohibited from
participating in the campaign," the CEC member said.
