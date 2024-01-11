Azerbaijan Flaunts True Model Of Multiculturalism - Archpriest Of Russian Orthodox Church

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan is
regarded throughout the world as a multi-cultural society, serving
as an example for many countries of how representatives of various
religions and nationalities may live in peace and engage in
constructive dialogue, said archpriest of the Baku and Azerbaijan
Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church Mefodiy Efendiyev, Trend reports.
Mefodiy Efendiyev delivered his address, remarking on US
Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that numerous
countries, including Azerbaijan, are on a "watch list" for
religious freedom.
According to him, interreligious and intercultural dialogue,
which has transformed Azerbaijan into a meeting place for
representatives from other countries and religions, is one
example.
"It is no secret that the Orthodox community, the Caucasus
Muslims Office, representatives from the religious groups of
European and Mountain Jews, and other religious communities have
close and amicable contacts. We all speak with one voice and tackle
common duties and challenges through consultative dialogue," said
Mefodiy Efendiyev.
Referring to the recently published report of the US State
Department on religious freedoms, he remarked that it elicited a
negative reaction from all Azerbaijani residents, regardless of
religious affiliation.
"Once again, an attempt has been made to compare Azerbaijan to
nations that lack interreligious dialogue, religious tolerance, and
expressions of multiculturalism in these areas. As Azerbaijani
citizens, we can certify the existence of a successful
multiculturalism model known as the Azerbaijani model. The essence
of this paradigm is that representatives of diverse religious
groups and national minorities live in peace and concord," the
archpriest concluded.
