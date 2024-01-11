Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol District Struck By Russian Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of January 11, 2024, Russian troops opened fire on the Dnipropetrovsk region's Marhanets community and the town of Nikopol.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Late in the evening, the occupiers struck the Nikopol district's Marhanets community. Around 00:00 (midnight), the enemy shelled the regional center,” Lysak wrote, adding that both enemy attacks were launched with heavy artillery.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
No enemy shelling was recorded in the rest of districts across the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Photo: illustrative
