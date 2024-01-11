Anadolu Agency's Journalists Affected By Russian Missile Strikes On Hotel In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A reporter and a photojournalist of Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) have come under enemy fire in the Kharkiv-based hotel, which was targeted by Russian missiles on the evening of January 10, 2024.

The relevant statement was made by Anadolu Agency , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the publication, two Russian missiles hit Park Hotel, where Anadolu Agency's journalists had been staying for a long time while following the war in Ukraine.

The upper floors were completely destroyed in explosion, and the entire building caught fire.

Anadolu Agency's reporter Davit Kachkachişvili and photojournalist Özge Elif Kızıl, who were on duty at the time of the Russian attack, managed to escape the affected hotel building on their own.

Following the incident, Kachkachişvili received minor hand cuts. Both representatives of Anadolu Agency were taken to hospital for check-ups and reported to have been in good health.

The car used by the Turkish journalist team became unusable after the Russian missile attack.

According to Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov, Russian troops struck the Kharkiv-based hotel with the S-300 missiles.

A reminder that, around 10:30 p.m., January 10, 2024, Russian troops launched missile strikes on downtown Kharkiv. Two enemy projectiles hit a hotel building . Thirteen people were reported injured.

Photo: AA