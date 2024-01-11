Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 108 Times, Three Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 10, 2024, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 108 times, having fired 482 projectiles.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Russian attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements.
Three people were reported injured.
A reminder that, on January 10, 2024, Russian troops launched four missile strikes and 48 air strikes , and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 36 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
MENAFN11012024000193011044ID1107708339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.