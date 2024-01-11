Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 108 Times, Three Civilians Injured

A reminder that, on January 10, 2024, Russian troops launched four missile strikes and 48 air strikes , and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 36 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

