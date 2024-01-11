Ukrainian Forces Repel 11 Enemy Attacks In Kupiansk, Lyman Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukrainian warriors have repelled five Russian attacks in the Kupiansk direction and six attacks in the Lyman direction.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Public Relations Service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders launched four air strikes and 475 artillery strikes, and employed 16 suicide drones. A total of 141 Russian occupiers were eliminated.

According to Fitio, several Russian soldiers surrendered in that direction.

Additionally, Ukrainian warriors destroyed 50 enemy equipment units, including four tanks, four armored infantry vehicles and three armored personnel carriers.

Fitio mentioned that Russian attacks had again intensified. However, the enemy did not achieve any success.

According to Fitio, Russia's defense industry continues to operate, and the invaders still have a lot of military equipment in stocks.

“Their staffing level is high enough, which allows them to conduct rotations and, thus, keep a certain number of personnel in positions,” Fitio explained.

Commenting on Russia's potential offensive in the Kharkiv direction, Fitio noted that Ukrainian forces are controlling the situation with the number of Russian troops in the Kupiansk direction.

“We realize that the enemy wants to seize not only Kharkiv but the whole of Ukraine. Nevertheless, the enemy's desires and capabilities are completely different things,” Fitio emphasized.

A reminder that, on January 10, 2024, five Russian attacks were repelled near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and six attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Terny and Vesele.