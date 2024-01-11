Zelensky, Karis Hold Meeting In Tallinn

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 11, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Estonian President Alar Karis met in Tallinn.

The relevant statement was made by the President of Estonia on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today is a very special day, as we greet President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Estonia. Our strong friendship is based on shared values, ideals we drive for are always democracy and freedom,” Karis wrote.

The two leaders are planning to hold a joint press conference.

Additionally, the President of Ukraine will meet with Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas and deliver a speech in the Parliament of Estonia, Riigikogu.

A reminder that, on January 11, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Estonia's capital city, Tallinn.

On January 10, 2024, President Zelensky paid a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania. The Head of State met with the President of Lithuania, the Prime Minister of Lithuania, and the Speaker of the Seimas, as well as Lithuanian political figures and the representatives of the mass media and the Ukrainian community.