Russia Loses Three Boats, Ammo Supply Points In Left-Bank Kherson Region Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have destroyed three enemy boats and two guns in the left-bank Kherson region, as well as eliminated 18 Russian occupiers.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Humeniuk, the enemy also lost three ammunition supply points, i.e. field and those deployed to reinforce their units.

Humeniuk mentioned that, after unsuccessful assault actions, Russian invaders retreat to their previous positions and prepare new assaults, mostly equipment-free since recently.

Commenting on Ukraine's efforts to expand a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, Humeniuk noted that, considering the weather conditions and the ratio of forces and means, such work is extremely challenging.

“However, we manage to hold positions and continue working on expanding a bridgehead despite the fact that the enemy resumed assault actions,” Humeniuk stressed.

In her words, Russian troops continue looting and stealing even amid extensive attacks. In Oleshky, same as in other Russian-occupied settlements, the invaders deploy their units in civilian houses.

In many cases, Russians do not relocate home owners to use them as a living shield, as they know that Ukraine's Defense Forces do not target civilian objects, Humeniuk explained.