FC Gabala Sign Mozambique Forward Clésio Baúque


1/11/2024 5:23:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's football club Gabala have announced the signing of Mozambique forward Clésio Baúque.

The 29-year-old striker penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Azerbaijani club, Azernews reports.

Gabala has been the runner up in the Premier League three times and has won the national cup twice, in 2019 and 2023.

The football club is one of the two teams that started the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League for two seasons and managed to move on to the group stage.

The club's crest includes Caucasus Mountains with a black crescent and red eight-pointed star, similar to Azerbaijani flag. It also includes 2005 which signifies the club's formation year.

The club play their home matches at the Gabala City Stadium, an all-seater football stadium situated in Qabala.

As of 2007, predominantly due to UEFA requirements, the club proposed an extensive renovation of the stadium.

