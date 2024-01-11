FC Gabala Sign Mozambique Forward Clésio Baúque

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan's football club Gabala have announced the signing of
Mozambique forward Clésio Baúque.
The 29-year-old striker penned a two-and-a-half-year contract
with the Azerbaijani club, Azernews reports.
Gabala has been the runner up in the Premier League three times
and has won the national cup twice, in 2019 and 2023.
The football club is one of the two teams that started the first
qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League for two seasons and
managed to move on to the group stage.
The club's crest includes Caucasus Mountains with a black
crescent and red eight-pointed star, similar to Azerbaijani flag.
It also includes 2005 which signifies the club's formation
year.
The club play their home matches at the Gabala City Stadium, an
all-seater football stadium situated in Qabala.
As of 2007, predominantly due to UEFA requirements, the club
proposed an extensive renovation of the stadium.
MENAFN11012024000195011045ID1107708335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.