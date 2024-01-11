Azerbaijani Agency Receives Delegation Led By World Bank's Senior Expert

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chairman of the Management Board of the Energy Regulatory Agency
(ERA), Samir Akhundov, received the delegation led by the World
Bank's senior expert on energy issues, Roger Koma Kunil, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, information was provided about the agency's
activities, the existing normative legal acts in the field of
energy in Azerbaijan, as well as the tariff methodology.
At the same time, the meeting discussed investment opportunities
in the mentioned field, as well as investment opportunities for new
projects related to renewable energy in the country, the
strengthening of the electric power network, and possible
cooperation with the World Bank.
