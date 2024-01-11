U.S. Forces Transport Another Illegal Shipment Of Syrian Oil To Bases In Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Jan 11 (NNN-SANA) – A convoy of 50 tankers laden with illicitly obtained oil from fields in north-eastern Syria, exited through an unauthorised crossing, heading towards Iraqi territories yesterday.

“U.S. occupation forces” had withdrawn numerous oil tankers filled from Syrian oil fields, in the north-eastern province of Hasakah, utilising the unauthorised Al-Mahmudiyah crossing, to transport the seized resources back to their bases in Iraq.

Simultaneously, the U.S. forces arranged another convoy withdrawal, all passing through the unauthorised al-Walid crossing, also in the north-eastern part of the country, en route to Iraqi territories, said the report.

The Syrian government has repeatedly accused the U.S. forces of“pillaging Syrian resources,” a move that further exacerbates the economic hardships facing the country.

Syrian Oil Minister, Firas Hassan Kaddour, said last July that, the U.S. presence in the country had led to economic losses of about 100 billion U.S. dollars in its energy sector.– NNN-SANA