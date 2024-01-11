Automotive's New Standard Of Competition

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - With 90% of future differentiating car features being software-based and $0 software and data driven market volume in 2035 (WEF), being a leader in the software defined vehicle space is essential to remain competitive.

Therefore, Reuters Events is hosting a high-level webinar panel discussion on February 8th at 4pm CET focused on how we can 'Customise, Digitalise and Advance the In-Cabin Experience'.

Software Defined Vehicles from a convenience perspective is about content in vehicles. These are things you can tangibly use which add convenience such as multiple streaming and voice recognition systems. SDVs will create opportunities for both consumers and OEMs, many of which haven't even been envisioned yet. This session will delve into what these opportunities are.

Hear from executives of Mercedes and NIO for what is sure to be a must-listen webinar.

You will learn from:



Pascal Schattner, Manager - Business Development, In-Car Platform, Mercedes-Benz AG

Benjamin Steinmetz, Director of Product Experience, NIO Europe Moderator: Augustin Friedel, Senior Manager - Mobility Transformation, MHP - A Porsche Company

