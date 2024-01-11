(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CMB) (FSE: ZM5P) (OTCQB: CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kevin Brewer, P.Geo, President and CMC Metals Ltd will be presenting details on their recent acquisition of the Gavilanes Project. Gavilanes is located within the prolific Sierra Madre belt in the San Dimas Mining District, State of Durango, Mexico. The project is relatively unexplored and has a current NI 43-101 compliant resource of 18,174,000 contained ounces of AgEq at an average grade of 320 g/t AgEq. Less than 2% of the known vein extents are to be explored with drilling in the Gavilanes Zone. The 13,500 hectare property also has two other large mineralized zones in the central and western portions that are yet to be even subjected to detailed mapping but are highly prospective.

Kevin Brewer will be presenting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West Building on January 21-22, 2024.

Presentation Time: 2:40-2:50 PM January 22

Location: Workshop 1, Vancouver Convention Centre West Building

Topic of Presentation: The Gavilanes Project - An Exciting Acquisition in the Emerging San Dimas Mining District, Durango, Mexico

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade silver projects in Mexico, Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our new flagship project is the Gavilanes Silver-Gold Project, San Dimas District, Durango, Mexico. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silverknife and Amy projects (British Columbia) and the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil (Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

