Provident Deansgate Unveils Exclusive Premium Villas In Devanahalli, North Bangalore

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Jan 10, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Provident Deansgate, a prestigious residential project, is set to redefine luxury living in North Bangalore. Strategically located on IVC Main Road, Devanahalli, this expansive 15-acre township is designed to offer a lifestyle of unmatched comfort and elegance.

The project boasts premium 3 BHK Villas within a gated community that spans across 15 acres, providing residents with ample green spaces and a serene environment. Phase I of Provident Deansgate introduces 147 exquisite villas, each meticulously crafted to provide a perfect blend of modern architecture and functional design.

Provident Deansgate's villas range in size from 1900 sq ft to 2200 sq ft, offering spacious living areas to meet the diverse needs of homeowners. The township features 288 Town-Houses, ensuring a sense of community while providing residents with the privacy they desire.

One of the standout features of Provident Deansgate is its commitment to delivering top-notch amenities. Residents can indulge in a luxurious lifestyle with facilities such as landscaped gardens, a clubhouse, a well-equipped fitness center, a swimming pool, and recreational spaces. The project is designed to enhance the overall well-being of its residents, providing a perfect balance of recreation and relaxation.

The pricing of these exclusive villas starts from INR 1.90 Crores, making Provident Deansgate an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking a premium living experience in one of Bangalore's most sought-after locations.

Prospective homebuyers and investors are invited to explore the Provident Deansgate experience and witness the epitome of luxury living.

About Provident Deansgate :

Provident Deansgate is a flagship residential project located on IVC Main Road, Devanahalli, North Bangalore. Developed by a renowned real estate group, the project offers premium 3 BHK Villas within a gated community, featuring top-notch amenities and a commitment to delivering a luxurious living experience.