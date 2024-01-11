Tokyo Stocks Hit 34-Year High

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Tokyo stocks extended their winning streak for a fourth straight session on Thursday, with a key index ending above the 35,000-mark for the first time in nearly 34 years.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) gained 608.14 points, or 1.77 percent, from Wednesday to 35,049.86, its highest close since February 1990.

The broader Tokyo Stock Price Index, which includes all shares on the market's First Section on the TSE, was also up 38.39 points, or 1.57 percent to 2,482.87, the highest finish since March 1990.

Shares of export-oriented companies advanced amid the yen's depreciation against the US dollar, which hovered around the lower JPY 145 level. The weak yen supports exports by making Japanese products more competitive overseas and increases their overseas profits when converted into local currency.

According to public broadcaster NHK, analysts said investors' expectations are growing for Japan's economic outlook on the back of robust corporate performance. (end)

