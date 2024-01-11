Yemen's Interior Min.: Our Forces To Restabilize Regional Shipping Lines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Samie Noaman

ADEN, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Yemeni Minister of Interior Ibrahim Haidan said on Thursday that the Yemeni government will contribute to restabilizing shipping lines in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb Strait and providing full protection in Yemen's territorial waters.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Haidan said that the Yemeni Coast Guard, despite its modest capabilities, plays a major role, alongside international forces, after Houthi militia's control over all components of the state since their coup.

He added that the Coast Guard succeeded in liberating a number of ships from pirates and detaining other ships that carried weapons shipments or smuggling drugs and contraband to areas controlled by Houthi militias.

He stated that the world is paying the price today for stopping the battle of Hudaydah in accordance with the Stockholm agreement, when the Yemini State was on the verge of regaining control and restoring its maritime security.

Haidan said that the current chaos in the Red Sea is an inevitable result of the international community's war suspension for humanitarian reasons, at a time when Yemen was about to control Hudaydah port, which is one of the most important ports in Yemen.

He pointed out that Yemen was and is still looking for international support to restore its sovereignty over its land and water and end the coup of the Houthi militias that control several governorates, including the coastal governorate of Hudaydah.

The minister explained that the world, after the Houthi's piracy and attack on ships in international sea lines became hostage to the madness of a militia which made themselves the spearhead to achieve a foreign agenda, aspiring to control international maritime routes, water straits, and oil and gas resources.

He warned that the continued chaos in the Red Sea would push the region into conflict and regional and international wars, making the region volatile and unstable for years to come.

"Immersing Yemen and the region in this conflict gives an opportunity to those aspiring to seize wealth, whether by piracy or under the justification of combating it," Haidan said.

Since last November 19, Houthi militias have launched dozens of attacks on commercial ships that they claim are linked to Israeli occupation forces, starting with hijacking of the ship 'Galaxy Leader' and its crew, and continuing to attack and intercept ships sailing in Bab Al-Mandeb and the Red Sea.

Haidan confirmed that his legitimate government supports any effort to achieve peace in Yemen in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the Gulf initiative, and the outcome of the national dialogue.

He said that the Yemeni government has made and will make concessions to ensure success of efforts of Gulf Cooperation Council, led by Saudi Arabia, to end war and achieve peace.

He added that the Houthi militia has always been blocking any effort to achieve peace as long as it doesn't grant them and grant those who support them complete control over Yemen and to use it as a threat to regional security, citing the constant threat of missiles, drones, boats, and sea mines.

He lashed out at Houthi militia's noncompliance with agreements since the first war in 2004, its breaking of promises and covenants, its coup against the State institutions.

The Yemeni minister of interior confirmed that Yemen has been waging an ongoing war with terrorist organizations and groups since the 1990, stressing that the war against these organizations will only end when with concerted Yemeni and international efforts are exerted to inflict a military and intellectual defeat.

The minister expressed hope that the efforts of Saudi Arabia to achieve peace in Yemen would be successful, stressing that the Yemeni people deserve prosperity, stability and justice. (end)

