AFC Asian Cup 2023 To Kick Off In Qatar On Friday

DOHA, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The Asian Football Confederation's Asian Cup 2023 will kick-start in the Qatari capital, Doha on Friday (January 12), with 24 Asian teams partaking.

The 24 teams have been divided into six groups with the top two from each group, and four best-ranked third-placed teams qualifying for the knockouts.

Nine stadiums will host all the games of the championship, with hosts Qatar taking on Lebanon in the opening game at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City.

The venues are Lusail Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium and Al Thumama Stadium.

Group A consists of Qatar, Lebanon, China and Tajikistan, Group B includes Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria and India, Group C comprises Iran, UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.

Japan, Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam are placed in Group D, South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain are placed in Group E, while Group F consists of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

The group stage will run until January 25, the round of 16 will commence after a two-day gap on January 28 and run until January 31. The quarterfinals are to be played on February 1 and 2, the semifinals on February 6 and 7.

The tournament will conclude with the final in Lusail on February 11.

Qatar won the last Asian Football Confederation's Asian Cup by beating Japan 3-1 in the final game held in the UAE in 2019. (end)

