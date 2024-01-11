Kuwait Deputy FM Chairs Diplomatic, Consular Meeting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired the meeting of Council of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps at the ministry's headquarters on Thursday. During the meeting, the foreign minister's assistants and the council's members discussed the topics on the agenda. (end) res

