Love Meats Innovation: Manly Man Co. Unveils Valentine's Day Collection With A Twist

Just in Time for Valentine's Day: Manly Man Co. Reinvents Romance with Meat-Based Gifts for the Modern Man (or Meat-Loving Woman)
Meathearts (Naughty Version) - Spicy jerky with spicier laser etched messages
The Meat Bouquet
Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet in a pint glass "vase"
Manly Man Co. unveils MeatheartsTM & more for Valentine's – unique meat-based gifts for your loved one!
MeatheartsTM: A Savory Declaration of Love
Back by popular demand, the MeatheartsTM make a comeback, transforming a Valentine's Day classic into a savory treat that's sure to delight. Crafted from high-quality beef jerky, these unique heart-shaped delicacies are laser-etched with playful messages like "BEEF MINE," "MEAT ME," and "XOXO." Given their popularity, customers are advised to act fast – last year saw a sell-out frenzy!
Price: $26.50
Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet: Romance, Reimagined
Why settle for ordinary flowers when you can express your love with a bouquet of beef jerky? Perfect for the 'manly man' in your life, this bouquet is a novel twist on traditional Valentine's Day gifts. Each bouquet features a dozen beef jerky 'flowers,' presented in a stylish pint glass vase, available in three mouth-watering flavors.
Price: Starting at $69.00 for 8 stems
THE MEAT CARDTM: Express Your Love with a Personal Touch
Forget paper cards – this Valentine's Day, go for something more memorable with THE MEAT CARDTM. This unique, customisable gift allows you to laser etch your personal message onto a card-sized piece of delicious beef jerky, ensuring a truly unique and tasty expression of love.
Price: $24.50 for 100 custom characters
Bacon Scented Wrapping Paper: Add a Sizzle to Your Gift
Enhance your gifting experience with bacon-scented wrapping paper. This innovative, scratch-and-sniff paper adds a delightful twist to any gift, ensuring even the simplest present makes a big impact.
Price: $19.95 for a 30" wide roll (8' long)
The Meat Bouquet: A Hearty Alternative
Explore another dimension of meaty gifting with The Meat Bouquet, featuring an assortment of gourmet bacon and beef sticks. This ready-to-eat arrangement offers a variety of flavors, making it a perfect gift for meat lovers.
Price: $59.00 includes 9x beef sticks and 8x gourmet bacon
About Manly Man Co.
Founded by Greg and Jacquie Murray, Manly Man Co. was born from the idea of creating a manly equivalent to the traditional bouquet of flowers. What started as a simple concept has now blossomed into a wide range of innovative, meat-based gifts, proudly serving as a go-to source for those looking to impress the meat lovers in their lives.
A Veteran-Owned Business
