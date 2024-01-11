Ambow Education Presents Hybriu At CES 2024, The First AI-Driven Plug-And-Play Education Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), an AI technology-driven educational company, today announced the exhibition of its industry-leading AI digital education total solution, HybriU, at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12 at booth #60467 in the Venetian Expo, Hall G, Eureka Park.

HybriU is the first AI-driven plug-and-play, total digital education solution designed to address the education industry's new learning paradigm of hybrid learning. HybriU provides instant AI translation, simultaneous content creation and SaaS-based right-fit IT solutions.

Backed by patented OOOK technology, HybriU is ideally positioned to meet the rapidly growing global demand for higher education and workforce training. HybriU is currently being adopted to address the specific needs of colleges, universities and corporations across the world, empowering these institutions to convert traditional teaching and training facilities into hybrid classrooms and laboratories in a scalable, affordable manner.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is an AI technology-driven educational company with primary operations in the United States. Through the operation of its for-profit colleges and dynamic patented open platform technology, Ambow offers high-quality, individualized, and dynamic career education services and products. For more information, visit Ambow's website at .



