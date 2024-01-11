TECNO Wins 2023-2024 Global Top Brands At CES 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TECNO was honored as "2023-2024 GLOBAL SMART PHONE BRANDS TOP 10" for its achievement in technology advancements and global expansion.



LAS VEGAS, DUBAI, UAE and ABUJA, Nigeria, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Innovative technology brand

TECNO, for the second consecutive time, secured the title of "2023-2024 GLOBAL SMART PHONE BRANDS TOP 10" at the annual Consumer Electronic Show 2024 (CES), the world's most renowned, influential, and largest event in the consumer electronics industry.

Certificate & Trophy of“2023-2024 GLOBAL SMART PHONE BRANDS TOP 10”

2023 TECNO Award-winning Smartphone Product Series

This recognition was attributed to TECNO's global

brand strategy, as well as its remarkable "Going Premium" achievements in technology

innovation and design excellence. This award further solidified TECNO's top position as a global leader of frontier markets.

The annual

CES

Global Top Brands Award, hosted by Asia Digital Group, and European Digital Group, and supported by TWICE and International Data Corporation (IDC), is aimed to honor global consumer electronic brands at frontier innovations for global consumers and promote the entire industry's development.

"TECNO continues to captivate with their outstanding achievements this year," expressed Zhu Dongfang, President of the Asian Digital Group on behalf of the jury team. "Their unwavering dedication to technological advancements for global frontiers is truly commendable. TECNO's innovative prowess and commitment to excellence make them an exceptional consumer electronics brand."

AI and Tech Innovation take center stage the CES Global Top Brands Ranking 2024

CES serves as a hub for technology and global innovators, spotlighting inspiring innovations and effective global brand strategies. With a commitment to principles like authority, science, professionalism, objectivity, and impartiality, the Global Top Brands Award remains a highly credible acknowledgement in the global consumer electronics industry since its inception in 2006, encouraging brands to continually upgrade technological innovations and deliver superior products.

In the rapidly evolving digital era, innovation capabilities and global brand awareness are pivotal criteria for the Global Top Brands Award, among other dimensions including overseas competitiveness, consumer experience, and patents etc. And artificial Intelligence becomes a central theme in 2024 ranking among other highly anticipated trends in the industry.

TECNO has strategically prioritized technical innovation since its establishment. Especially in many frontier and emerging technologies innovations, TECNO has established its leadership across the industry, such as setting-new bars in the development and adoption of multi-skin tone imaging by launching Universal Tone technology, artificial intelligence algorithms, AI voice recognition, AIoT vertical application technology architecture, and 5G. For instance, in the past year, TECNO launched its latest groundbreaking leap in camera technology, TECNO Universal Tone–the most advanced AI-Powered multi-skin tone imaging technology that integrates the industry's newest spectral database and insights;

worked through a 3-year global strategic partnership on Android system collaborations with Google; and became industry first to optimize its OS assistant experience through the fusion of Chat GPT AI and voice assistant excellence with TECNO Avatar Ella.

Global Thinking, Local Innovation - TECNO's Core Competitiveness in Premiumization

In this year's evaluation, brands are assessed across industry popularity, global strategic layout, international market influence, and product innovation. The prestigious recognition as a CES TOP10 Global Smartphone Brand signifies TECNO's breakthroughs and strengths in these dimensions, especially in its efforts capturing local markets globally.

Consistently championing the "Go Global" brand strategy, TECNO seamlessly merges global vision with local innovation, growing its user base and brand influence in over 70 countries. Consistently growing in these markets, TECNO deeply understands local user pain points, focusing on integrating technological innovations with stylish modern designs tailored to local needs. Beyond delivering a delightful mobile digital experience, this approach also mirrors local values, contributing significantly to TECNO's success in premiumization and globalization in various markets.

Continually elevating its user experiences, in 2023, TECNO unveiled many groundbreaking products for the premium market through its PHANTOM and CAMON product lines, which contributed to its global optimization and regional expansion. According to counterpoint's market monitor service, TECNO, saw smartphone shipments grow across all regions in Q3 2023, by an impressive 62% YoY. While TECNO's shipments have increased, product mix improvement meant that the proportion of higher-value devices sold has expanded even more. For instance, 5G smartphones, which TECNO started shipping only since Q1 2022, have grown rapidly, with volume increasing more than 600% YoY by Q3 2023. Furthermore, sales volume of TECNO's high end CAMON series and premium end PHANTOM series increased 53% YoY, outpacing company-wide growth rates.

TECNO's General Manager, Guo Lei, expressed gratitude for being recognized alongside other international brands at CES 2024 while stating, "TECNO will always be

committed to unlocking cutting-edge innovations

through premium products, narrowing the gap between frontier markets and global digitization."

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site:



SOURCE TECNO