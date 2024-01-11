‘Hanuman’ Makers Call It India’S Most Unique Superhero Film, Discuss Start Of Cinematic Universe

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) 'HanuMan' director Prasanth Varma along with the film's producers aim to transform the cinematic experience into a gateway for audiences to explore Indian scriptures and mythology.

The plan includes introducing new characters and helping spark interest in Indian scriptures among the younger generation.

Talking about the scale of the film's canvas and the long-term vision, producer R. K. Duggal said:, "Hanuman is probably the most important film of our library. Prasanth, the producers, and our team have worked for over two years for the development of this project. My team is very emotionally attached to this film, and we are hoping that the audiences will love what we have come together to create.”

“It is not just one film, it is an entire universe of superheroes that the director is trying to create based on Indian Itihasas (history)."

Explaining the film's ability to travel far and wide, Duggal added: "We come from the television business, our content caters to the masses who love watching family-oriented films. The content we are creating today will surely influence our future generations.”

“I have worked with the director of the film, Prasanth Varma, on his previous film 'Zombie Reddy', and I was sure that he is a very capable director. We have big plans with him and we share a common vision, you will see in the upcoming years that he will be one of the top directors of our industry."

'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment (Niranjan Reddy) is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film.

