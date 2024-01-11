Hill & Knowlton Nigeria Transfers Business To Skot Communications

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LAGOS AND LONDON - The entire business and assets of Hill & Knowlton's Nigerian operation have been acquired by the agency's managing director to found a new agency based in Lagos and London.



Tokunboh George-Taylor (pictured), who was appointed as the first MD of Hill & Knowlton Nigeria in 2015 when it started operations in the country, has founded Skot Communications after a business and asset transfer agreement with Hill+Knowlton Nigeria, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WPP Scangroup, itself the African subsidiary of WPP plc.



The entire team of 21 and existing clients including Netflix, Visa, GE Vernova, Informa Markets, Dorman Long, Aradel, NLNG, Shell, GE Healthcare and FBNQuest Merchant Bank have been transferred to the new operation.



Before joining Hill & Knowlton, George-Taylor spent more than 14 years heading the corporate services and corporate communications divisions as part of the group leadership council at Oando, one of Africa's largest integrated energy groups.



Skot Communications is positioned as a global strategic communications consultancy with a focus on Sub-Saharan Africa, working across sectors including financial and professional services, energy, consumer, technology, healthcare, entertainment and sports, and education and women.



The agency's offer includes strategic and corporate communications, internal communications, content marketing and storytelling, digital and influencer media, crisis management, public affairs and advocacy, as well as event management.



George-Taylor said:“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new journey. Building upon the strong foundation laid by Hill & Knowlton, Skot Communications is committed to delivering the highest standards of public relations and communications services to our clients, with local and global insights to drive transformative growth. We remain dedicated to exceeding expectations while simultaneously expanding our offerings to adapt to the evolving Nigerian market and media communications landscape.”



She told PRovoke Media:“The communications industry globally continues to evolve and with Skot,

we

will offer more integrated communications consultancy and advocacy services for our clients across Africa and extend this to companies outside the region though our UK presence.”



In a cautionary announcement to investors in advance of the deal, WPP Scangroup said:“The strategic move to divest the business operations in Nigeria comes after a thorough analysis of market dynamics and growth opportunities. WPP Scangroup aims to strategically reallocate resources towards our primary markets, enhancing our core business operations and therefore contributing to long-term success.”



The statement added that said HK Nigeria would“remain a non-operating subsidiary of WPP Scangroup” on completion of the transaction.



WPP Scangroup also issued a profit warning at the end of last year, stating that earnings for the financial year ending 31 December would be“at least 25% lower than that reported in the financial year ended 31 December 2022”. The reasons cited included a“continued subdued economic environment in our markets of operations that has led to cautious spending by our clients on advertising, marketing and communications.”



The statement concluded:“Directors continue to optimize and transform the business operations in order to deliver future competitiveness and value.”

