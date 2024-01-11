Biden's Diplomacy Going Nowhere Fast In Gaza

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US President Joe Biden's chief diplomat's latest effort to persuade Israel to change its war tactics in Gaza and its long-range goals for pacifying the Palestinians has failed.

Biden and his advisors have apparently underestimated the rage among the Israeli public over the October 7 assault of southern Israel by terrorists affiliated with Hamas, the Islamic guerrilla group that has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

They have also failed to foresee it would take more than public exhortations to reach a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that is perhaps more than ever a source of death, destruction and bitterness.

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his government have decided that taking a hard line on both immediate war tactics and long-range diplomatic strategy are both militarily prudent and politically advantageous.

Even open US criticism of the Israeli government, usually enough to at least produce Israeli lip service to US desires, seems to be having little effect on Netanyahu and the Israeli public that largely supports his scorched earth war strategy.

This week's visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Tel Aviv produced almost no signs of an Israeli willingness to bend to Washington's will.

Blinken, on his fourth Middle East tour since the Gaza war began, obtained only a go-ahead from Israel to permit UN inspectors to visit the northern Gaza Strip to assess humanitarian needs when and if Palestinian residents return. Even that apparent agreement included no timetable.

An Israeli pledge to use surgical rather than widespread bombardments of Gaza to rout Hamas has not reduced the death toll of civilians or damage to infrastructure.

