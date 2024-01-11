NY Times Vs Openai Could Short-Circuit The Chatbot Revolution

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In 1954, the Guardian's science correspondent reported on“electronic brains” , which had a form of memory that could let them retrieve information, like airline seat allocations, in a matter of seconds.

Nowadays the idea of computers storing information is so commonplace that we don't even think about what words like“memory” really mean. Back in the 1950s, however, this language was new to most people, and the idea of an“electronic brain” was heavy with possibility.

In 2024, your microwave has more computing power than anything that was called a brain in the 1950s, but the world of artificial intelligence is posing fresh challenges for language – and lawyers.

Last month, the New York Times newspaper filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, the owners of popular AI-based text-generation tool ChatGPT , over their alleged use of the Times' articles in the data they use to train (improve) and test their systems.

They claim that OpenAI has infringed copyright by using their journalism as part of the process of creating ChatGPT. In doing so, the lawsuit claims, they have created a competing product that threatens their business .

OpenAI's response so far has been very cautious, but a key tenet outlined in a statement released by the company is that their use of online data falls under the principle known as“fair use.” This is because, OpenAI argues, they transform the work into something new in the process – the text generated by ChatGPT.

At the crux of this issue is the question of data use. What data do companies like OpenAI have a right to use, and what do concepts like“transform” really mean in these contexts? Questions like this, surrounding the data we train AI systems, or models, like ChatGPT on, remain a fierce academic battleground . The law often lags behind the behavior of industry.