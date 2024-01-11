Biman Begins Direct Flights On Medinachattogram Route

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Country's flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines launched direct flights on Medina–Chattogram route.

Reports cited Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, Director of Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram saying that the maiden flight of Biman on the route brought 138 passengers.

The airline operates three weekly flights on the route with Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Barua said passengers heading to Saudi Arabia from Chattogram can now enjoy the option to fly to Jeddah three days a week with Biman.

Additionally, passengers can conveniently reach Medina every Thursday and return directly to Chattogram from Medina every Tuesday.

