Air India Receives Another B777-300ER Delivery

Dhaka: Air India will soon add another Boeing 777-300ER to its fleet, as the aircraft landed in Hyderabad from San Bernardino on January 10. Air India has been adding several such widebody planes over the last year on short-term leases to enhance its international network. As part of its plan, the airline received one more Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The flight left San Bernardino Airport with a stop in Belgrade and landed in Hyderabad at 01:46.

Over the past year, it has received five Boeing 777-200LRs and a couple of 777-300ERs. As per reports, some Boeing 777s will also be added to Air India's fleet.

These additional planes have allowed Air India to add several new and previously suspended routes as well as increase frequencies to many international destinations. All Mumbai-US routes of the carrier now feature the newly acquired B777s that come with the premium configuration.

Reports claimed Air India will begin refurbishing its Boeing 777 fleet in 2024 and passengers can start to see some changes by the end of the year. The Tata Group has allocated USD 400 million for the refurbishment task.

In August 2023, Air India revealed the new cabins for its 777 fleet in a two-minute-long video, showing the first class, business class, premium economy, and economy products.

Brown, beige, and gray were the predominant colours in first and business class, while the economy and premium economy featured dark red or maroon seats with gray headrests.

