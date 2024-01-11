Airasia Launches 2024'S First New Route Between Kuala Lumpur, Jaipur

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: AirAsia announced its first new route of 2024 as the airline said it will begin operating flights between Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport and India's Jaipur Airport from April 21, 2024 till March 19, 2025.

The airline will be operating four weekly flights on the route every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

According to AirAsia, this is its Malaysian subsidiary's first attempt at flights between KUL and JAI, with AirAsia X, the long-haul low-cost arm of AirAsia.

On the occasion, the low-cost carrier launched promotional fares valid till January 23, 2024, with one-way flights from JAI to KUL starting at INR 7,999 (USD 96.23), while one-way return flights start from RM 209 (USD 45).

On the occasion, Bo Lingam, Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia Aviation Group, said,“2023 was a monumental year for the low-cost carrier group in India. Not only because it launched a new route to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV), its second route in the state of Kerala, India, but the group also“celebrated the announcement of visa-free travel for Indian nationals entering Malaysia.”

“Today, I am immensely pleased to announce yet another new route connecting more travellers to Kuala Lumpur from the jewel of Rajasthan, the culturally rich Jaipur. India has always been one of our most important markets, having connected five million AirAsia guests from the country to Malaysia in the last six years and counting.”

