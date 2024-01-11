Pcloudy Announces Strategic Partnership With Unison Consulting To Transform Digital Testing In Singapore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Pcloudy partners with Unison Consulting to revolutionize digital testing in SEA, combining cloud-based testing with Unison's financial services expertise.

- Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of pCloudyDUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pcloudy, a leading name in cloud-based continuous testing platforms, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Unison Consulting, a distinguished provider of financial and insurance services based in Singapore. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize digital testing and quality assurance within the Singapore region, blending Pcloudy's advanced cloud-based Test Infrastructure with the specialized expertise of Unison Consulting in financial and insurance services.Avinash Tiwari , Co-founder of Pcloudy, expressed his enthusiasm: "It's an exhilarating moment to align with Unison Consulting. Our partnership synergizes Pcloudy's sophisticated cloud-based testing platform, bolstered by our Singapore-based data center, with Unison's deep-seated expertise in the financial and insurance sectors, aiming to empower businesses to soar to new peaks in quality and efficiency. We're confident that this collaboration will greatly enhance our offerings for our clients, further strengthening our footprint in the Southeast Asian market."This partnership marks a strategic endeavor to broaden market horizons, merging Unison Consulting's robust presence in Singapore, Malaysia, and India with Pcloudy's extensive global reach. It transcends mere market expansion, focusing also on cultivating pioneering testing methodologies and exchanging industry best practices to propel digital testing forward.Mr. Palaniappan Chidambaram, Managing Director of Unison Consulting, remarks on this joint venture: "Aligning with Pcloudy signifies a major leap in enhancing digital experiences for our clients. Our combined expertise will enable us to provide top-tier digital assurance services, focusing on enhancing test coverage, reducing time-to-market, and elevating the end-user experience. We eagerly anticipate a rewarding collaboration with Pcloudy, aiming to set new industry standards."Together, Pcloudy and Unison Consulting are dedicated to revolutionizing the digital testing and quality assurance landscape. Their combined efforts are set to enable more businesses globally to deliver exceptional value and superior experiences to their customers.About pCloudy:pCloudy is a cloud-based testing platform that offers a diverse range of over 5000+ real device and browser combinations for testing mobile and web applications. Core capabilities of pCloudy include Continuous Testing, DevOps, Advanced Automation, AI-based Visual testing, Robotic Process Automation, Real-time Test Analytics, and much more. With integration with popular testing frameworks and tools, and round-the-clock premium support from product specialists, pCloudy is trusted by 300K+ registered users, including small and medium businesses to large enterprises.For more information, please visitAbout Unison Consulting:Unison Consulting, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Singapore, specializes in driving digital transformation, cloud engineering and data management through cutting-edge technology. Unison has established a strong presence in Singapore, Malaysia, and India, catering to the Insurance Sector, Banks, and Financial InstitutionsFor more information on Unison Consulting, please visit /

