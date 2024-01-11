Qatar Ranked Among Affordable Tax-Free Countries In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has been named one of the top ten inexpensive tax-free nations in the world for foreigners to move to in 2024. In a recent report published by an expat insurance platform William Russell, the country is ranked in seventh place, building a robust momentum for the increasing number of expats.

The report stated that Qatar achieved a relocation score of 5.06 out of 10 as the country has a population of nearly 2.7 million people.

Researchers curated the data depending on various costs including flights, rent, and utility bills that are essential components for the expats to cover. Although some countries provide tax-free lifestyles, costs for expats occur mostly for day-to-day expenses.

The report highlights that a one-way ticket from the UK's capital - London to Qatar's capital - Doha costs around $356 (QR1296.37). On the other hand, a one-way ticket from New York to Doha costs approximately $551 (QR2006.47).



On average, it costs about $403 (QR1467.52) per square meter to buy an apartment in Qatar. When it comes to monthly utilities, the country is ranked the fourth most affordable tax-free country, amounting to around $112 (QR407.85).

Given data also notes that the average net salary per month in Qatar comes to about $4,327 (QR15756.77). Meanwhile, the cost of living expenses per person per month comes up to $939 (QR3419.37).

Among the top 10 countries worldwide, GCC nations secured the top four positions. Oman is ranked first with a relocation score of 7.92 followed by Kuwait in second place with a 6.49 score. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates come in third and fourth with 6.36 and 5.84 relocation scores, respectively.

Analysts also state that“There are an array of things that expats need to think about when relocating to another country,” adding that it is recommended to purchase international income protection to safeguard an individual's lifestyle in the event of incapacity to work due to injury or

illness.

Qatar welcomed more than 4 million visitors in 2023, driving a resilient growth in the aviation and tourism industry. Qatar Civil Aviation Authority said that the country is poised to witness an increasing rate of air passengers and anticipates nearly 45 million individuals in the years ahead, a vital surge of more than 26 percent compared to the numbers recorded in 2022.

The aviation authority also emphasised that 44 airlines were added by the end of 2023, connecting Qatar's Hamad International Airport with direct flights to around 190 cities across the globe.

Government officials and experts in the country remarked that the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar paved the way for numerous tourists to explore business and investment opportunities, considering relocating to Qatar and contributing to the growth of the economy.