South Korea Arrive In Doha

Doha, Qatar: The South Korean team arrived in Doha yesterday ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. Coached by Jurgen Klinsmann, the Taeguk Warriors will commence training in Doha today.

Prior to their arrival, the team conducted a brief training camp in the UAE, culminating in a successful friendly match against Iraq, which they won 1-0 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. South Korea, one of the top favourites to win the title this time, hold the record for most appearances in the continental event.

At AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, South Korea are placed in Group E alongside Jordan, Bahrain, and Malaysia. They will take on Bahrain on January 15, before meeting Jordan (January 20) and Malaysia (January 25).