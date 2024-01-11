Faghani To Take Charge Of Asian Cup Opener

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) yesterday confirmed that Iran's Alireza Faghani has been appointed to officiate the highly-anticipated opening match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which will take place tomorrow at the breathtaking Lusail Stadium.

Faghani will officiate at the Group A fixture between defending champions Qatar and Lebanon, which will kick off at 7pm at the 88,000-capacity venue and officially get the 18th edition of Asia's crown jewel underway. He will be ably supported by an Australian duo of assistant referees Anton Shchetinin and Ashley Warwick Beecham, while Korea Republic pair Ko Hyung-jin and Yoon Jae-yeol are the fourth official and reserve assistant referee respectively. Australian Evan Shaun Robert is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), while compatriot Kate Jacewicz will become the first ever female official to be involved in an AFC Asian Cup match when she takes up her role as assistant VAR.

The AFC Referee of the Year in 2016 and 2018, Faghani will take charge of his 13th AFC Asian Cup match in his fourth appearance at the showpiece, having officiated as fourth official for four matches on his debut in 2011, refereed five matches in 2015 – including the Final between Korea Republic and eventual winners Australia – and two in the 2019 edition.