Qatar's Barsham Looks To Shine On Asian Cup Debut

Doha, Qatar: Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham is hoping to excel on his Asian Cup debut, saying he will give his best to help the side defend the Asian Cup crown.

The 25-year-old is expected to be coach Marquez Lopez's top choice with Al Duhail's Salah Zakaria and his Al Sadd teammate Saad Al Sheeb also selected in the squad.

Al Sheeb played a key role in Qatar's title win four years ago in the UAE, conceding only a solitary goal in the entire tournament (during 3-1 victory over Japan in the final). He set a new continental record, completing 609 minutes with a clean sheet.

Barsham hoped to emulate his senior teammate as Qatar open their title defence with tournament's inaugural match against Lebanon at Lusail Stadium tomorrow.

“It's my first Asian Cup finals and I am looking forward to give my best contribution for the team. There is no doubt that the task will be difficult, but we will do our best to make fans happy,” Barsham, a younger brother of Qatar's high jump superstar Mutaz Barshim, said in a statement posted by the Qatar Football Association on X.

Qatar, who will also meet Tajikistan and China in Group A, are expected to face tough challenge from Japan, Iran, South Korea and Saudi Arabia in their title defence.

“It's a big challenge but we are motivated. All the players are showing the desire to give a strong show in this elite tournament which is featuring premier Asian sides,” said the goalkeeper, before adding the team will have advantage of home fans.

“Our fans will give us strength and motivation to give our best. We must focus and give all-out efforts to achieve our desired goals,” he added.

With their first task being the qualification to the Round of 16, Qatar will take on debutants in their second match on January 17 at Al Bayt Stadium before meeting China in their last group match on January 22 at Khalifa International Stadium.