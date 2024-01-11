Partner Portal - The Integrated Procurement Suite, Unveils RFQ And Franchising Modules

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Partner Portal RFQ Module

Partner Portal : An Integrated Procurement Suite

The module would streamline quoting, enhances approval processes, facilitates negotiations, triggers POs, enables cost comparisons, and tracks quote versions.

- Jithesh ManoharanBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Partner Portal , a global leader in vendor management software, is proud to announce the launch of its RFQ (Request for Quotation) and Franchising modules to its Integrated Procurement suite. This latest innovation is set to redefine the way organizations manage their procurement processes, providing a seamless and efficient solution for businesses worldwide.Jithesh Manoharan, CEO and Founder of Partner Portal, expressed his excitement about the new suite, stating, "At Partner Portal, we are dedicated to creating solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the industry. Our integrated procurement suite, with the RFQ and franchising modules, is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the realm of vendor management."Manoj Kumar, CTO and Co-founder of Partner Portal, added, "With over two decades of combined experience in the manufacturing and retail industries, we understand the intricacies and challenges faced by businesses in these sectors. The RFQ and franchising modules are designed to address specific pain points and streamline procurement processes, making Partner Portal the ideal choice for organizations seeking efficiency and effectiveness."The new RFQ module boasts several key features that redefine how organizations engage with vendors and streamline their procurement workflow, including Intuitive Quotation Requests, Review and Approval Workflow, Dynamic Quote Submission, Negotiation and Seamless Quotation to Purchase Order Transition and Advanced Analytical Activities.Partner Portal actively manages more than 17000 vendors and is currently being utilized by some of the leading organizations worldwide. The suite's robust features, user-friendly interface, and customization options make it an indispensable tool for businesses looking to optimize their procurement processes.For more information about Partner Portal and its integrated procurement suite, please visitFrequently Asked Questions:What makes Partner Portal unique?Partner Portal specializes in providing a comprehensive and smart cloud-based Vendor Management System (VMS). Partner Portal excels in automating and optimizing the entire source-to-pay process, from vendor onboarding to procurement, billing, and accounting. The platform offers features such as digital catalog management, distribution and franchise management, invoice generation, and real-time inventory snapshots.We aim to streamline operations, prevent supply disruptions, and provide real-time insights for informed decision-making. Partner Portal can seamlessly integrate with ERP systems like Oracle NetSuite and functions as an independent vendor management solution.How would you describe your primary audience?The target audience for Partner Portal typically includes businesses, enterprises, and organizations of various sizes across industries. These entities seek efficient solutions to manage and optimize their vendor relationships, procurement processes, and related workflows. Procurement and Finance teams across Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping and similar business are some of the primary audiences.What's the story behind Partner Portal ai?The genesis of our Partner Portal can be traced back to our company's extensive involvement in ERP implementation spanning over a decade. Throughout this period, our service implementation arm gained invaluable insights into the challenges of procurement processes, notably the absence of an active communication channel and the complexities arising from manual-driven procurement. While ERP systems held the promise of resolving these issues, the prohibitive licensing costs hindered their widespread adoption. Recognizing this gap, our product team seized a significant opportunity to develop the Partner Portal.

