President Of Gambia Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

President of the Republic of Gambia H E Adama Barrow has received the credentials of H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Kuwari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to Gambia. The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Gambia, and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and the Government and people of Gambia continued progress and prosperity. The President of Gambia entrusted the Ambassador to convey his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness.