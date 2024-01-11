Shura Attends Meeting On Gaza In Tehran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: The Shura Council participated yesterday in the 5th extraordinary Meeting of Permanent Committee on Palestine at the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States hosted by Tehran, Iran.

Members of the Shura Council Abdulla bin Jaber Al Lebdah and HE Mubarak bin Mohamed Al Kuwari represented the council at the meeting.

The meeting tackled the situation in Gaza Strip and the tribulation of the brotherly Palestinian people due to the relentless aggression Israeli occupation forces have been unleashing since October 7.

In remarks during the meeting, H E Mubarak bin Mohamed Al Kuwari emphasised that the violations being committed by the Israeli entity in Gaza are presage of the collapse of humanitarian system that will potentially generate consequences that can hardly be addressed, because they will destabilize security and peace in the region.