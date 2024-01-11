UDST Hosts Symposium On Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted the opening ceremony of the International Symposium on Cybersecurity, shining a spotlight on the challenges, opportunities and applications of the practice across a variety of industrial sectors.

Hosted by the University's College of Computing and Information Technology (CCIT), the symposium was organised in partnership with Qatar's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) and in conjunction with UDST's cybersecurity partner Palo Alto Networks.

The pioneering two-day event reflects UDST's strong commitment to Qatar's vision: to be ahead of the curve on matters of IT-related and Internet security.

Among the special guests attending were H E Eng Abdulrahman Ali Al Malki, President of NCSA and Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST alongside high-level delegations.

The overarching theme of the international symposium is“Cybersecurity in Industry: Challenges, Opportunities, and Applications”.

The event features an impressive array of keynote speakers and subject matter experts from Qatar, Germany and the USA, offering deep insights and varied perspectives, and bringing together a diverse audience of local, regional and international technology enthusiasts, faculty, students, ICT managers and industry professionals.

President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi said:“This event represents collective efforts that aim to discuss and tackle challenges in a world increasingly dependent on digital infrastructure and highlight the importance of cybersecurity that has emerged as a cornerstone of national and international security.“UDST has been deeply committed to this field, we have been developing curricula and research programmes that are not only robust and comprehensive but also aligned with the needs and aspirations of Qatar and its vision for cybersecurity.

“We are proud to be partnering with international and local organisations aiming to bridge between academia and industry, following an applied education approach that ensures our students are not only well-versed in theory but also adept in practical applications.”

The conference features multiple engaging keynote presentations from a blend of local and international cybersecurity experts.

The conference also features several panel discussions covering best practices for cybersecurity in academia, and the future of cybersecurity in industry.