Al Khater, French Envoy Discuss Gaza Situation

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre. During the meeting, they discussed ways of cooperation to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation resulting from the war in the Gaza Strip, especially in the health and relief fields. They also discussed the cooperation between the two countries in developmental, humanitarian, and cultural fields, in addition to several regional files of mutual interest, particularly Ukraine and Afghanistan.
